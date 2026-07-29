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Commercial property 181 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 181 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 181 m²
Supposed an elite building in one of the most prestigious areas in Odessa, Arcadia. It's loc…
$370,000
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Other 2 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Other 2 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
On sale commercial premises under the Fitness Center in the Aquamarine LCD at 16 Fountains. …
$2,00M
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Other 750 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 750 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
Ready a new hotel near Bukoville, a vacation, across the first exit, 700 m to parking number…
$1,29M
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Manufacture 3 000 m² in Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Manufacture 3 000 m²
Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
A live farm with animals and a whole base for working in the Odeka region, the Ovidia distri…
$240,000
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Commercial property 985 m² in Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Commercial property 985 m²
Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Area 985 m²
Alice's resting center includes: - Restauran (2 rooms); - car wash; - Billions; - Hotel. It'…
$450,000
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Commercial property 613 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 613 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 613 m²
I propose that I buy 613.2 m2 in the historic quarter. The first and second stories of the f…
$1,50M
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TekceTekce
Other 112 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Other 112 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 112 m²
The hotel is at the very center of Odessa, offering comfort conditions both for tourists and…
$210,000
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Commercial property 495 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 495 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 495 m²
Sell the hotel at Odessa's historic center. Two minutes from the Derubassky Street and five …
$550,000
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Commercial property 540 m² in Odesa Raion, Ukraine
Commercial property 540 m²
Odesa Raion, Ukraine
Area 540 m²
A working production business on the Hudson Lemon, a Seagull Cop, 10 years of successful wor…
$850,000
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Commercial property 295 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 295 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 295 m²
Your business is downtown! It provides a comfortable commercial space in the business center…
$300,000
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Commercial property 1 900 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 900 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 900 m²
2150 Detached shopping and office building on Lustdorf Road. Two floors with an exploited at…
$960,000
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Commercial property 1 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 270 m²
Prepare before the sale of the okrem komerzin Budivlya in one of the most highly manned dist…
$2,54M
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