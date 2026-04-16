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Offices for Sale in Fontanska silska gromada, Ukraine

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Office 40 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Office 40 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
14378 For sale 1-room office apartment with all the necessary conditions for work. Repaired.…
$39,800
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