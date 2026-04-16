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Hotels for sale in Fontanska silska gromada, Ukraine

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Hotel 98 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Hotel 98 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
8697 . . . On sale is a tourist base off the very coast of the Black Sea. The building, with…
$40,000
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