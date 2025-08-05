Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Fontanska silska gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Fontanska silska gromada, Ukraine

15 properties total found
Commercial property 76 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 76 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
24195. Commercial premises for sale in the Riviera Gardens residential complex next to the R…
$80,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 117 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 117 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 117 m²
24194. Commercial premises for sale in the Riviera Gardens residential complex next to the R…
$122,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Fontanka, Ukraine
10314. . . We offer a land for sale in Fontanka. The total area of 4.7 hectares. There is a …
$820,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 86 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 86 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 86 m²
16327. I will sell non-residential premises 86 microns. Closed Protected Cooperative of the …
$82,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 93 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 93 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 93 m²
24191. Commercial premises for sale in the Riviera Gardens residential complex next to the R…
$97,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 40 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 40 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
$39,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial premises in the historical center of Odessa in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial premises in the historical center of Odessa
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 588 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a unique 588 sqm façade property on the prestigious Lanzheronivska Street! This th…
$850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 2 244 m² in Nova Dofinivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 244 m²
Nova Dofinivka, Ukraine
Area 2 244 m²
30099. 63 hundredths of a hectare in Novaya Dofinovka are for sale. Convenient location. The…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Fontanka, Ukraine
№ 5520. . .We offer for sale a façade plot with sea views in Fontanka 3. The total area of 4…
$680,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 77 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 77 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 77 m²
24193. Commercial premises for sale in the Riviera Gardens residential complex next to the R…
$80,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 98 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 98 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
8697 . . . On sale is a tourist base off the very coast of the Black Sea. The building, with…
$40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 96 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 96 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 96 m²
24190. Commercial premises for sale in the Riviera Gardens residential complex next to the R…
$100,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 1 700 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 700 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 1 700 m²
12743. Object with facade on the Odessa-South road, location with sea view. Plot of 0.48 hec…
$690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Fontanka, Ukraine
№ 1027. We offer for sale a facade plot in the Fontanka on the street. ABOUT. Koshevaya. Th…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Nova Dofinivka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Nova Dofinivka, Ukraine
10049. . . We offer a plot for sale in the village. New Dauphinovka. Total area 6.45 G. Rovy…
$200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go