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Commercial property 7 700 m² in Baryshivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 7 700 m²
Baryshivka, Ukraine
Area 7 700 m²
The sale of a polymer factory (6.5 ha, car 3.4 MW) is a strategic asset. Looking for a stab…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
I'm going to give you the most famous commercial space in the Great Arts -- one of the most …
$290,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
9263. We offer for sale a 4-storey building in Malinovsky district on Bugaevskaya Street. To…
$320,000
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
24454. Selling an existing rental business in the Arcadia residential complex South Palmyra.…
$110,000
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Commercial property 1 317 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 317 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 317 m²
9120. We offer for sale a ready-made business in a busy place of Odessa. Operating car compl…
$420,000
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Commercial property 919 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 919 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 919 m²
34052. Sale of part of the building in the center of Odessa, on the street Ekaterininskaya /…
$630,000
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Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
37926 Sale of office in Kadorr City, 62 Pearls Business center on the street. Krasnov We of…
$59,000
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Office 77 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 77 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 77 m²
2430. We offer for sale premises in the shopping center "Athena" on the Greek square. Total …
$70,000
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Office 183 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 183 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 183 m²
30938 I will sell a finished office in the center of Odessa 183 sq.m. A commercial premises …
$145,000
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Commercial property 1 504 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 504 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 504 m²
31823 I will sell commercial premises in Shevchenko Park. Total area of 1504 sq.m. Planned f…
$1,65M
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Commercial property 105 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 105 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
33923 Commercial premises of the Brussels residential complex on Bocharova Street are for sa…
$68,200
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Commercial property 62 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 62 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
26628. I will sell a front room of 62 m2, a very accessible and walkable place! Trading room…
$85,000
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