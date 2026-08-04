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Manufacture Buildings in Dalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

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Manufacture 3 000 m² in Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Manufacture 3 000 m²
Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
A live farm with animals and a whole base for working in the Odeka region, the Ovidia distri…
$240,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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English, Русский, Українська
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