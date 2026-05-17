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Hotels for sale in Dalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

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Hotel 2 050 m² in Hrybivka, Ukraine
Hotel 2 050 m²
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Area 2 050 m²
No1290 We offer for sale a recreation center in the most popular resort of the Black Sea, 30…
$400,000
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