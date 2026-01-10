Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Dacnenska silska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dacnenska silska gromada, Ukraine

4 properties total found
3 room house in Dachne, Ukraine
3 room house
Dachne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
$45,000
5 room house in Dachne, Ukraine
5 room house
Dachne, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
25128 House for sale in the village of Dachnoye with a total area of ​​110 sq.m. Two types o…
$48,000
House in Yehorivka, Ukraine
House
Yehorivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
19247. I'll sell a cottage five minutes from the estuary. It's on land plot 6 acres, to whic…
$6,000
2 room house in Yehorivka, Ukraine
2 room house
Yehorivka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
19263 On sale capital 2-storey cottage on the Kiev highway on the Khadjibeyevsky estuary. Th…
$18,000
