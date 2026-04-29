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Manufacture Buildings in Dacnenska silska gromada, Ukraine

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Manufacture 26 762 m² in Bolharka, Ukraine
Manufacture 26 762 m²
Bolharka, Ukraine
Area 26 762 m²
Agrocomplex for sale: ptachofactory farm with Viroshchuvannia Ralikiv, 19 hectares, 26 700 m…
$2,40M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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English, Русский, Українська
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