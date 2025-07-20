Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Dacnenska silska gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Dacnenska silska gromada, Ukraine

4 properties total found
Commercial property 26 762 m² in Bolharka, Ukraine
Commercial property 26 762 m²
Bolharka, Ukraine
Rooms 200
Area 26 762 m²
Floor 1/1
Agrocomplex for sale: ptachofactory farm with Viroshchuvannia Ralikiv, 19 hectares, 26 700 m…
$2,40M
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in Bolharka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Bolharka, Ukraine
№ 5557 I offer for sale a plot on the Odessa-Kiev highway. The total area of 990 acres. The …
$250,000
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Bolharka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Bolharka, Ukraine
№ 1476. We offer for sale a plot on the Kiev highway in the village of Khadzhibeevsky estu…
$250,000
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Bolharka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Bolharka, Ukraine
№ 1087 We offer for sale a façade plot on the banks of the Hadzibeevsky estuary on the Odess…
$3,20M
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
