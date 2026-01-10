Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Dacnenska silska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dacnenska silska gromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Dachne, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Dachne, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
$17,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dacnenska silska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go