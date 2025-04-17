Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Yehorivka, Ukraine
2 room house
Yehorivka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
19263 For sale is a capital 2-storey dacha on the Kyiv highway on the Khadzhibeyevsky estuar…
$18,000
House in Yehorivka, Ukraine
House
Yehorivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
19247. Selling a country house five minutes from the estuary. It is located on a 6-acre plo…
$6,000
5 room house in Dachne, Ukraine
5 room house
Dachne, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
25128 House for sale in the village of Dachnoye with a total area of ​​110 sq.m. Two types o…
$48,000
