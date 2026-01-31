Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Cornomorska selisna gromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Cornomorska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Chornomorske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/10
$22,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Chornomorske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Chornomorske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/9
36222. I will sell a spacious three-room apartment in the village of Black Sea. The total a…
$50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cornomorska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go