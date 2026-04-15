Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Cornomorska miska gromada
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Cornomorska miska gromada, Ukraine

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 69 m² in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Office 69 m²
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
35326. For sale stylish and functional office in one of the best areas of the city of Cherno…
$60,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go