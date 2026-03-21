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Сommercial property in Cornomorska miska gromada, Ukraine

4 properties total found
Commercial property in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
29969. Selling a plot in Burlachi Balka. Situated on the bank of the estuary. Total area 15…
$45,000
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Commercial property 3 110 m² in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 110 m²
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 3 110 m²
26760 Selling a complex of buildings in Chernomorsk. Equipped car depot. Total area 3110 sq.…
$1,55M
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Commercial property in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Commercial property
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
20891. Sale of land in Sauvignon 3. Housing estate Lustdorf. Plot of 15 acres, state certifi…
$365,000
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Commercial property in Malodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Malodolynske, Ukraine
No. 1034. I'll sell a plot in Little Valley. The area is 7 acres. Communications close. Ther…
$8,000
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