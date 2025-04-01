Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Vyshniv Rural Hromada, Ukraine
Plot of land
Vyshniv Rural Hromada, Ukraine
Strategic Commercial Land Opportunity — EU–Ukraine Logistics Gateway An exceptional inves…
Price on request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3627. . .We offer for sale a land plot on Fontana. The total area of 30 acres. The corre…
$1,80M
Plot of land in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3303. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev highway 3 km. from the cit…
$658,000
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3685. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coastal for the construction of a ho…
$61,160
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
$300,000
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3809. . . We offer a plot for sale. Kotovsky on Gen. street. Bocharova. Total area of 40 a…
$650,000
Plot of land in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 11 365 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total area of 4.5 hectares. …
$1,70M
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Possible construction opt…
$32,120
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
$370,000
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
13462 It is offered for sale a plot with an unfinished house in the cottage village of Sauvi…
$450,000
Plot of land in Avanhard, Ukraine
Plot of land
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/1
8383 . . . On sale is a flat plot of land in Avangard. The total area of 45 acres. The corre…
$100,000
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Closed cooperative. The co…
$155,000
