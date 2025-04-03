Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Chernivtsi Raion, Ukraine

1 property total found
Selling an operating food production facility for meat and fish processing in Chernivtsi in Chernivtsi, Ukraine
Selling an operating food production facility for meat and fish processing in Chernivtsi
Chernivtsi, Ukraine
Area 2 727 m²
Number of floors 3
No Agency commission! Selling a food production facility for meat and fish processing in a …
Price on request
