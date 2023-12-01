Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Boryspil Raion
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Boryspil Raion, Ukraine

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Yahotyn, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Yahotyn, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/24
I am selling a 2-room apartment in Kyiv Teremky-2 metro station Exhibition Center SF-2-149-…
€105,489
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Boryspil Raion, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir