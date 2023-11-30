Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Land
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

Lands for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

1 property total found
Plot of land in Zatoka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
11025 I offer for sale a parcel of acres 6 in Zatok located within the …
€36,421
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir