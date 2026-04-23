Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

сommercial properties
10
hotels
3
Established business Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 335 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 335 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 335 m²
Selling the fast room 34.7 m to the mouth. It is offered to sell a two-story commercial spac…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 3 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 3 400 m²
An active manufacturing business with infrastructure that's difficult to build from scratch:…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 193 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 193 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 193 m²
Sell the fast trading room to the mouth. Area: 193.2 m ² (1- 1 m ²), basement 49.1 m ² Locat…
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
14030 I sell commercial premises in the watercolor business center. Total area of 40 sq.m. B…
$38,766
Leave a request
Commercial property 900 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 900 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
10007. We're selling a detached building in the bus station. Total area of 900 sq.m. If nece…
$230,000
Leave a request
Office 56 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 56 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 56 m²
12129. For sale office area of 56.5 square meters in the business center "Pokrovsky" on the …
$150,000
Leave a request
Office 57 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 57 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 57 m²
29472. For sale premises in the residential complex Chudo Gorod. Area of ​​the premises 57 m…
$46,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 482 m² in Vyhoda, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 482 m²
Vyhoda, Ukraine
Area 2 482 m²
13052. Industrial base. The property of the building is 2.480 sq. m., a plot of 3.68 hectare…
$410,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 900 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 900 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
20269. Selling a detached, 3-storey building in Luzanovka. Total area 900 sq.m. Major renova…
$255,000
Leave a request
Hotel 149 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 149 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 149 m²
3581. We offer for sale a mini hotel near Greek Square. Total area of 149 sq.m. It is planne…
$200,000
Leave a request
Office 209 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 209 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 209 m²
I'm adding an office on the 8th floor, the area 209 m ². Rememont was done in charge about 1…
$3,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 39 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 39 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 39 m²
11169 I will sell a retail area in the residential complex "Graf" on Pedagogical. The total …
$50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go