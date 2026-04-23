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Hotels for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel 1 100 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Hotel 1 100 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
№ 2636. We offer a leisure center in the village for sale. Carolina Bugaz. The first line fr…
$650,000
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Hotel 250 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
37533 I will sell a working recreation center in Zatoka with a plot. Located near the bay. T…
$160,000
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Hotel 50 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Hotel 50 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
19481 Selling a cottage near the sea, Karolino-Bugaz. Living condition. Total area 50 sq.m. …
$40,000
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