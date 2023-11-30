Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

Commercial in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
№ 2636. We offer a leisure center in the village for sale. Carolina Bug…
€591,846
Commercial in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 243 m²
Комплекс зданий и сооружений в первой линии от моря. (Договор купли-продажи) Место распол…
€124,743
Commercial in Shabivska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Shabivska silska rada, Ukraine
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area - 1700 sq. m. Located on 0,27 hectares in the village Salhany. Next to the big fa…
€77,395
Commercial in Bazar yanska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Bazar yanska silska rada, Ukraine
250 hectares on the seashore
€8,19M
Commercial in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Unique wind rose for windsurfing. Odessa region, Karolino Bugaz on the banks of the Dnieste…
€50,079
