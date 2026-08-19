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Сommercial property in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

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Zatoka
4
10 properties total found
Commercial property 4 829 m² in Serhiivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 829 m²
Serhiivka, Ukraine
Area 4 829 m²
For sale is a wild children's boarding house at an ecologically clean zone, on the banks of …
$750,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Hotel 250 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
37533 I will sell a working recreation center in Zatoka with a plot. Located near the bay. T…
$160,000
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Other 5 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
Other 5 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
Area 5 400 m²
To get to the sale of a miracle base in the heart of Lebedivka, shook on a territory of 5 he…
$3,22M
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Agency
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Other 950 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Other 950 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 950 m²
Premium gothel is sold with a poor reputation in the resort Zatotsi. The object was awakened…
$850,000
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Commercial property 288 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial property 288 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 288 m²
37999. Ready-made investment object by the sea - a mini-hotel in the resort area of Zatoki …
$90,000
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Other 1 690 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Other 1 690 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 1 690 m²
It is comfortable to sell that business base is repaired in the heart of Zatoki - preparatio…
$2,50M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 100 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Hotel 1 100 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
№ 2636. We offer a leisure center in the village for sale. Carolina Bugaz. The first line fr…
$650,000
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Commercial property 3 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 3 400 m²
An active manufacturing business with infrastructure that's difficult to build from scratch:…
$1,50M
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Commercial property 5 969 m² in Serhiivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 969 m²
Serhiivka, Ukraine
Area 5 969 m²
For sale is a wild children's boarding house at an ecologically clean zone, on the banks of …
$850,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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Hotel 50 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Hotel 50 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
19481 Selling a cottage near the sea, Karolino-Bugaz. Living condition. Total area 50 sq.m. …
$40,000
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Property types in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

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