Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zatoka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 7/11
26162 Selling a 1-room apartment in Zatoka. First line. Direct view of the sea. High-qualit…
$25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
4 room apartment in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 23/24
I sell an apartment of 100 square meters on the 23rd floor in LCD Modern (business class), I…
$116,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go