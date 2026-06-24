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Houses for sale in Bilgorod Dnistrovska miska gromada, Ukraine

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House in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
House
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 211 m²
I'll give you a modern 2-story house with a manrat on Chebacci / Fonta. vol. (GASPS) The pos…
$295,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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