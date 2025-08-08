Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Bilgorod Dnistrovska miska gromada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bilgorod Dnistrovska miska gromada, Ukraine

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 23/24
I sell an apartment of 100 square meters on the 23rd floor in LCD Modern (business class), I…
$116,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bilgorod Dnistrovska miska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go