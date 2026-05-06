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Сommercial property in Berezanska selisna gromada, Ukraine

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1 property total found
Commercial property 200 000 m² in Mykolaiv Raion, Ukraine
Commercial property 200 000 m²
Mykolaiv Raion, Ukraine
Area 200 000 m²
I'll give you 20g for the burning garden. Wolverine. Private property, potion. The first 10g…
$150,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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