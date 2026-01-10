Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Avangardivska selisna gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Avangardivska selisna gromada, Ukraine

19 properties total found
Commercial property 180 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 180 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 180 m²
16417 I'll sell a place in Vanguard. It consists of 3 refrigeration chambers with a capacity…
$348,000
Commercial property 5 674 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 674 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 5 674 m²
31174. Selling a complex of production and warehouse premises in the district of 7 km. Tota…
$750,000
Commercial property in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property
Avanhard, Ukraine
№ 4529. . . We offer a facade plot for sale on the 7 km long market on the street. Detour. T…
$1,07M
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
№ 3599. . .We offer a room for sale with free use in a new house in Avantgarde. The total ar…
$737,000
Commercial property 238 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 238 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 238 m²
8460. . . I will sell capital camps in Teplichnaya St. in Avangard. The total area of 238 s…
$88,060
Commercial property 90 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 90 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
14087 Spacious business space for sale in the Austrian residential complex". Total area - 9…
$50,000
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
21597. Operating complex for the production of sausages. Plot 1.35 hectares. There is a Stat…
$1,60M
Commercial property in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Prylymanske, Ukraine
10326. . . We offer a plot of land for sale in Prilimansky. The total area of 1.67 hectares.…
$155,000
Commercial property in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Prylymanske, Ukraine
№ 1048. . . .We offer for sale a plot in front of the town's water park. Prilimansky. The to…
$14,000
Commercial property in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Prylymanske, Ukraine
№ 6629 I offer for sale a facade plot of 7 kilometers. The total area of 89 acres. The site …
$90,000
Commercial property in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property
Avanhard, Ukraine
24739 Selling a façade plot of land in Avangard. The total area is 40 acres. First line from…
$170,000
Commercial property in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Prylymanske, Ukraine
7996. . . We offer a facade country in the village of Prom Market "7 KM" for sale". The tota…
$5,10M
Commercial property 3 332 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 332 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 3 332 m²
8459 . . . I will sell the capital complex of storage facilities on the street. Greenhouse i…
$1,23M
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
№ 1287. . . We offer a warehouse complex for sale on the 7 km long market on the street. Ang…
$230,000
Commercial property in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Commercial property
Prylymanske, Ukraine
9252. . . We offer for sale a land of no 7 km. The total area of 8 acres. The correct rectan…
$27,000
Commercial property in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property
Avanhard, Ukraine
9302. . . It is offered for sale a land plot near 7 km. The total area of 3.4 hectares. The …
$760,000
Commercial property 16 000 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 16 000 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 16 000 m²
19119. A large area for sale in the area of ​​7 km. The area of ​​the territory is 4 hectare…
$3,70M
Commercial property 2 400 m² in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 2 400 m²
31177. Selling a complex of production and warehouse premises in the district of 7 km. Tota…
$370,000
Commercial property in Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial property
Avanhard, Ukraine
№ 3077. We offer a plot of land in the Avangarda district on the bypass for sale. The total…
$280,000
