Terraced Apartments for sale in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
$518,550
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 15
New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey R…
$549,081
3 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 9
Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey T…
$615,493
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Investment Value: Located in one of…
$1,000,000
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 12
New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central ar…
$472,411
3 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, …
$840,029
3 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$928,003
4 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the …
$2,19M
