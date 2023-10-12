Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yunusemre
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yunusemre, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Kayapinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Kayapinar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/32
€420,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir