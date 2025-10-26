Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yozgat
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Yozgat, Turkey

сommercial property
3
Established business Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Established business 250 m² in Yogunhisar, Turkey
Established business 250 m²
Yogunhisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Key benefits: You become the owner of a registered brand with the possibility of issuing a f…
$165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Verna Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Established business 144 m² in Yogunhisar, Turkey
Established business 144 m²
Yogunhisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
A unique format: coffee shop + floristry = a popular place for meetings, photo sessions and …
$98,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Verna Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go