Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Yomra, Turkey

4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yomra, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in Well-Located Complex in Trabzon Kasustu. The apartments are situated …
€130,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yomra, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in Well-Located Complex in Trabzon Kasustu. The apartments are situated …
€113,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yomra, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New 3-Bedrooms Flats Close to the Sea in Trabzon Yomra. The brand-new flats are in an …
€121,000
