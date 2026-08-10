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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Yomra, Turkey

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3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
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8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 23
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$346,832
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$157,231
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 11
Stylish Apartments in a New Complex in Kaşüstü, Trabzon The apartments are located in the ra…
$163,011
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$174,572
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 8/9
Key-Ready Apartment in a Complex with Parking Lot in Trabzon Yomra Aquamarine This newly-bui…
$175,355
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Impressive Sea View Family Concept Real Estate in Yomra Trabzon The real estate is situated …
$173,416
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5 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$602,332
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$411,574
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