Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yomra
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yomra, Turkey

;
3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$157,231
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$174,572
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Impressive Sea View Family Concept Real Estate in Yomra Trabzon The real estate is situated …
$173,416
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go