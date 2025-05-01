Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yenişehir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Yenişehir, Turkey

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 14
For sale apartment planning 3 + 1 in the central district of Yenishehir. The apartment is lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
In the central district of Yenishehir, an apartment 2 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
5 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4
The sale of a furnished apartment 4+1 class of Lux in the largest area Mersin, Enishekhir is…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 11
In the Yenishehir area, an apartment 2 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located on the 11th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
Apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 62 m²
In the city of Mersin, a new project is being built on an area of ​​3.370 m2 and will consis…
$84,718
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project is being built in the center of Mersin, Yenishehir distric…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
If you consider the purchase of an apartment in Turkey by the sea, but at the same time you …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 11
A proposal for those who prefer to live in the center of the big city. A three -room apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7
On sale is a 2-room apartment located on the 7th floor / 12 storey residential block in the …
$70,759
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go