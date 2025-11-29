Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yenişehir, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$427,822
2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$324,635
