  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yenice Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey

houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,11M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,38M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,32M

Properties features in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
