Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yenice
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Yenice, Turkey

1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guzeloba, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guzeloba, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 145 m2…
$201,110
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go