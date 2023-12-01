Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yelalti Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Yelalti Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
€2,35M
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Urla, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey …
€2,04M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Yelalti Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir