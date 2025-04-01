Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalikavak
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Yalikavak, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalik…
$1,51M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Apartment 11 bedrooms in Yalikavak, Turkey
Apartment 11 bedrooms
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
$3,14M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yalikavak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
$1,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes