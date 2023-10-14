UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Ueskuedar
Pool Residential properties for sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey
apartments
60
houses
9
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
129 m²
5
€536,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
2
168 m²
5
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
2
252 m²
68
€725,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
1
62 m²
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex with a total area of 224 t…
€502,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
361 m²
3/3
Unique 4 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
€3,05M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
293 m²
2/2
Unique 3 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
€2,12M
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
258 m²
5/5
Duplex 4 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
€1,10M
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
231 m²
5/5
Duplex 3 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
€922,700
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
137 m²
5/5
Duplex 2 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
€646,400
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
166 m²
5/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, …
€693,200
Recommend
Apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ueskuedar, Turkey
LUXURY LIFE IN ISTANBUL AT ASIAN SIDE The spaces in Residences are designed to offer the har…
€285,375
Recommend
