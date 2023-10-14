Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ueskuedar

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey

apartments
60
houses
9
10 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€1,11M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€819,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€819,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€424,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,31M
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,21M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€770,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 361 m²
Floor 3/3
Unique 4 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
€3,05M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 293 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique 3 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
€2,12M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir