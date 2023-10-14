Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey

Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 5
€536,000
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 2 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
€646,400
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 3 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
€922,700
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 4 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
€1,10M
