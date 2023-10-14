Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey

Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€1,11M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€819,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€819,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
