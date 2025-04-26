Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Uskudar, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
$633,040
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, I…
$3,48M
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey The res…
$652,307
2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and fores…
$810,919
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Us…
$1,72M
2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a presti…
$335,612
2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The residence features an indoor swimmi…
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features outdoor…
$1,33M
2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a p…
$1,59M
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Ist…
$899,944
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$398,719
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 7
Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey A new …
$1,72M
