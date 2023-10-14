Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ueskuedar
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
7
4 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Ueskuedar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,10M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 68
€725,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex with a total area of 224 t…
€502,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 293 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique 3 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
€2,12M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 361 m²
Floor 3/3
Unique 4 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
€3,05M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, …
€693,200
Apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ueskuedar, Turkey
LUXURY LIFE IN ISTANBUL AT ASIAN SIDE The spaces in Residences are designed to offer the har…
€285,375
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir