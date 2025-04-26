Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Uskudar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Uskudar, Turkey

2 properties total found
Condo 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Condo 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 8/12
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
$1,60M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 495 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Uskudar Luxurious Finishes , Five Bedrooms and 2 Living rooms…
$3,00M
Leave a request
