Residential properties for sale in Ueniversiteler Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€714,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€508,000
