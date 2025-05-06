Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
metro 5 minutes walking distance Otoyol Tem 5 minitues E5 way 5 minitues Sabiha Gök…
$654,108
4 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
metro 5 minutes walking distance Otoyol Tem 5 minitues E5 way 5 minitues Sabiha Gök…
$1,03M
