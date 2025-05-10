Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ümraniye
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

1 BHK
23
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 34
Investment Apartments near Metro Station in Ümraniye İstanbul The apartments are located in …
$492,741
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 34
Investment Apartments near Metro Station in Ümraniye İstanbul The apartments are located in …
$447,845
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 34
Investment Apartments near Metro Station in Ümraniye İstanbul The apartments are located in …
$333,358
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go