Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ümraniye
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

1 BHK
23
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 38
Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey W…
$410,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, T…
$853,033
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 34
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$434,556
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 43
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…
$626,874
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Three-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor, area 174 m2. The project is located on an area …
$495,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go